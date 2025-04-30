Scott, Nootbar, Winn hit consecutive homers, Cards beat Reds 6-0 and stop Cincy's 5-game win streak

Victor Scott II, Lars Nootbaar and Masyn Winn hit consecutive home runs in the ninth inning, with Winn going deep for the second time in the game, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Cincinnati 6-0 in a doubleheader opener Wednesday to stop the Reds' five-game winning game streak.