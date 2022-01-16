LAKE CHARLES, La. — Zach Scott scored 24 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired, and McNeese State defeated 78-75 on Saturday.
Scott took a pass a little right of the top of the key, pumped fake and stepped left before letting the winner fly.
It was his fifth 3-pointer on seven attempts.
Collin Warren added 21 points for the Cowboys (7-11, 1-0 Southland Conference). Myles Lewis scored 13 points with seven rebounds. Kellon Taylor had 12 points with five assists.
Darius Lee had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies (4-10, 0-1). Brycen Long scored 15 points. Jade Tse added 11.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Minnesota State Mankato finally beats Gophers women's hockey
Every sports streak must come to an end someday, right? Even one going back 15 years.
Gophers
Ohio State dials up the pressure to beat U women's basketball 83-75
The Gophers had virtually no answer for Buckeyes guard Jacy Sheldon, who scored 32 points with seven assists and five rebounds.
Sports
Barrett, Randle power Knicks past Hawks for 3rd straight win
RJ Barrett scored 26 points, Julius Randle added 24 and the New York Knicks beat the Atlanta Hawks 117-108 on Saturday night for their third straight victory.
Sports
Archambault scores 25 in South Dakota's rout of Omaha
Mason Archambault scored 25 points to lead six in double figures and South Dakota defeated Omaha 105-70 on Saturday,
Sports
Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1
Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss.