LOS ANGELES — Eli Scott had 28 points as Loyola Marymount narrowly beat Prairie View 83-80 on Saturday night.
Scott made 8 of 10 free throws. He added seven rebounds.
Cam Shelton had 15 points for Loyola Marymount (4-2). Joe Quintana added 12 points. Dameane Douglas had 11 points.
Jawaun Daniels had 31 points for the Panthers (0-7), who have now lost seven consecutive games to start the season. D'Rell Roberts added 14 points. DeWayne Cox had 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
