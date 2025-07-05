Scotland holds on to beat the New Zealand Maori 29-26 in a thrilling start to its Pacific tour

WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Scotland conceded a try after only 40 seconds but rallied to score four tries including a double to scrumhalf George Horne to hold out the New Zealand Maori 29-26 Saturday in the opening match of its South Pacific tour.
The tourists led 29-12 early in the second half but gave up two tries and had to survive 29 phases of attack, two penalties and a yellow card before sealing their win in the 87th minute.
It was Scotland's first win over the New Zealand Maori in their first match in New Zealand in 25 years.
The Maori had Scotland on the back foot when they scored off their first possession which came from a poor Scotland clearance.
Flyhalf Rivez Reihana moved the ball quickly wide, center Bailyn Sullivan recovered his own kick and passed infield to scrumhalf Sam Nock who scored before the first minute of the match had elapsed.
Scotland recovered well and controlled possession through most of the next 25 minutes, scoring tries through winger Harry Patterson and Horne, both from kicks which turned the Maori defense.
Scotland looked dangerous both from phase play and counterattack and kicked well to pressure the New Zealand Maori in the backfield.
The Maori had only fragments of possession through the middle of the first half and struggled to produce a coherent attack until the 32nd minute when Scotland conceded a series of penalties close to their own goalline.