St. Paul Highland Park hires longtime wrestling coach Scot Davis

Scot Davis, who has more than 1,200 career victories as a high school wrestling coach, was recently named the head wrestling coach at St. Paul Highland Park High School.
Davis most recently coached at Sandpoint High School in Sandpoint, Idaho, where his wife’s family lives.
“Red is my wife’s favorite color, and the school’s mascot name, the Scots, just felt like it was calling out for me,” Davis said of taking the coaching job. “It was also the type of school and location I haven’t coached in before. It will add a new experience to my resume.”
Davis has a career record of 1,205-209-4 in 43 years as a high school coach. In 25 years (1986-2011) at Owatonna High School, Davis led the Huskies to Class 3A state championships in 1998 and 2005 while compiling an 886-124-1 record.
He reached 1,200 career victories while at St. Cloud Tech in 2022, his most recent coaching position in Minnesota. Bird Island-Lake Lillian, Hutchinson and Eden Prairie are among the Minnesota schools Davis has also coached. He also coached at high schools in Montana, Iowa, South Carolina and North Dakota and collegiately at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.
Davis has been named the national coach of the year twice, first by the National High School Coaches Association in 1998 and in 2007 by Wrestling USA Magazine. He was inducted into the Minnesota chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2013 and was named to the Augsburg Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.
Davis, who wrestled in college at Augsburg, earned a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education from Augsburg and master’s degrees from both the University of Minnesota and St. Thomas. He taught health and physical education for 35 years at several high schools.