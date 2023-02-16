Talk about a double whammy.

Not only did a 3-2 loss by the Wild to the Avalanche on Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center drop the Wild two points behind their Central Division rival in the battle for third place, but the Wild also fell completely out of a Western Conference playoff spot.

Colorado scored three goals on nine shots, the last two tallies coming on consecutive attempts 14 minutes, 9 seconds apart in the second period.

Andrew Cogliano capitalized with 4:46 left in the first off the rush before a nearly 50-foot windup by Denis Malgin 2:20 into the second.

The Wild controlled the puck after that but converted only once, a deflection by Joel Eriksson Ek on the power play at 7:09. Nathan MacKinnon responded for the Avalanche with 3:31 to go in the second with a five-hole shot. Kirill Kaprizov decreased the deficit on a backhander 14:07 into the third period.

Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 16 saves for the Wild, while Colorado's Alexander Georgiev had 41 stops.