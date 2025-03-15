Eight teams across four classifications play Saturday for the state championship.
Girls basketball state tournament: Live scores and updates from girls basketball state finals
Championships will be crowned in classes 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A
For the Minnesota Star Tribune
March 15, 2025 at 4:30PM
The Class 2A and 1A semifinals took place Friday. The Class 4A and 3A semifinals were Thursday, along with the 1A quarterfinals.
Here’s a game-by-game recap of Wednesday’s 4A and 3A quarterfinal games, which include 2A.
Here’s the schedule for Saturday’s title games. The links will direct you to live scoring for each game:
At Williams Arena
Class 1A
12 p.m.: MACCRAY vs. West Central
Class 3A
Class 2A
Related Coverage
High SchoolsProvidence Academy and Crosby-Ironton, a perfect pairing, reach Class 2A girls basketball final
Class 4A
8 p.m.: Hopkins vs. Maple Grove
Below are live reports from state championship games, Class 1A-4A.
Cretin-Derham Hall (Class 4A), Mankato East (3A) and Albany (2A) received the No. 1 seeds. The Class 1A seeds will be released Saturday night.