Girls basketball state tournament: Live scores and updates from girls basketball state finals

Championships will be crowned in classes 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A

Jim Paulsen,

Ron Haggstrom and

Cassidy Hettesheimer

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
March 15, 2025 at 4:30PM
West Central forward Addison Staples (0) and the Knights play MACCRAY Saturday for the girls basketball Class 1A state championship (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Eight teams across four classifications play Saturday for the state championship.

The Class 2A and 1A semifinals took place Friday. The Class 4A and 3A semifinals were Thursday, along with the 1A quarterfinals.

Here’s a game-by-game recap of Wednesday’s 4A and 3A quarterfinal games, which include 2A.

Here’s the schedule for Saturday’s title games. The links will direct you to live scoring for each game:

At Williams Arena

Class 1A

12 p.m.: MACCRAY vs. West Central

Class 3A

2 p.m.: Marshall vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

Class 2A

6 p.m.: Crosby-Ironton vs. Providence Academy

Class 4A

8 p.m.: Hopkins vs. Maple Grove

Below are live reports from state championship games, Class 1A-4A.

Heather Rule

For the Minnesota Star Tribune

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

Ron Haggstrom

Prep Sports Reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

