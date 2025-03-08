The 2024-25 boys hockey season concludes Saturday with the Class 2A and 1A state championships at Xcel Energy Center.
Boys hockey state tournament: Live scores and updates from Class 2A and 1A boys hockey state finals at Xcel Energy
Four teams — St. Cloud Cathedral, East Grand Forks, Stillwater and Moorhead — play Saturday for the state championship.
By Heather Rule,
Alyce Brown,
David La Vaque and
Cassidy Hettesheimer
On Friday, St. Cloud Cathedral and East Grand Forks won their semifinal games to advance to the 1A final, while Stillwater and Moorhead moved on in 2A.
Here’s a goal-by-goal recap of the semifinal round.
In the 1A quarterfinals, St. Cloud Cathedral, Orono, Hibbing/Chisholm and East Grand Forks advanced to the next round. In the 2A quarterfinals, Stillwater, St. Thomas Academy, Moorhead and Edina advanced.
Here is the schedule for Saturday’s games. The links will direct you to live scoring for each game:
Class 1A
Class 2A
Below are live reports from the Class 1A and 2A finals at Xcel Energy Center.
