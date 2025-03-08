High Schools

Boys hockey state tournament: Live scores and updates from Class 2A and 1A boys hockey state finals at Xcel Energy

Four teams — St. Cloud Cathedral, East Grand Forks, Stillwater and Moorhead — play Saturday for the state championship.

By Heather Rule,

Alyce Brown,

David La Vaque and

Cassidy Hettesheimer

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
March 8, 2025 at 4:30PM
Moorhead’s Mason Kraft (19) celebrates the team’s first goal in the first period against Lakeville South on Thursday. (Richard Tsong-Taatariii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The 2024-25 boys hockey season concludes Saturday with the Class 2A and 1A state championships at Xcel Energy Center.

On Friday, St. Cloud Cathedral and East Grand Forks won their semifinal games to advance to the 1A final, while Stillwater and Moorhead moved on in 2A.

Here’s a goal-by-goal recap of the semifinal round.

In the 1A quarterfinals, St. Cloud Cathedral, Orono, Hibbing/Chisholm and East Grand Forks advanced to the next round. In the 2A quarterfinals, Stillwater, St. Thomas Academy, Moorhead and Edina advanced.

Here is the schedule for Saturday’s games. The links will direct you to live scoring for each game:

Class 1A

12 p.m.: [4] East Grand Forks (15-13-2) vs. [2] St. Cloud Cathedral (20-8-2)

Class 2A

7 p.m.: [2] Stillwater (24-6) vs. [1] Moorhead (27-2-1)

Below are live reports from the Class 1A and 2A finals at Xcel Energy Center.

about the writers

about the writers

Heather Rule

For the Minnesota Star Tribune

Alyce Brown

Intern

Alyce Brown is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune sports department.

See More

David La Vaque

Reporter

David La Vaque is a high school sports reporter who has been the lead high school hockey writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2010. He is co-author of “Tourney Time,” a book about the history of Minnesota’s boys hockey state tournament published in 2020 and updated in 2024.

See More

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Watch today: 2025 girls basketball state tournament brackets revealed

card image

Livestream on startribune.com: NSPN.TV’s Ryan Phelps has the exclusive first look at the brackets for all four classes starting at noon.

High Schools

Boys hockey live blog: East Grand Forks vs. St. Cloud Cathedral, 1A state championship

card image

High Schools

Moorhead and Stillwater advance to Class 2A boys hockey championship game

card image