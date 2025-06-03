Scientists say a record amount of seaweed hit the Caribbean and nearby areas in May

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A record amount of sargassum piled up across the Caribbean and nearby areas in May, and more is expected this month, according to a new report.
The brown prickly algae is suffocating shorelines from Puerto Rico to Guyana and beyond, disrupting tourism, killing wildlife and even releasing toxic gases that forced one school in the French Caribbean island of Martinique to temporarily close.
The amount — 38 million metric tons — is the biggest quantity of algae observed across the Caribbean Sea, the western and eastern Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico since scientists began studying the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt in 2011, said Brian Barnes, an assistant research professor at the University of South Florida who worked on the report published on Monday by the University of South Florida's Optical Oceanography Lab.
The previous record was set in June 2022, with some 22 million metric tons.
''The peaks just seem to keep getting bigger and bigger year after year,'' he said.
But scientists don't know why yet.
''It's the million-dollar question,'' he said. ''I don't have a supremely satisfying answer.''
Three different types of sargassum exist in the Caribbean and nearby areas, reproducing asexually as they remain afloat thanks to tiny air sacs. They thrive in different ways depending on sunlight, nutrients and water temperature, factors that scientists are currently studying, Barnes said.