Since the outbreak began, researchers have rushed to publish studies about the new coronavirus. On Tuesday, for the second time in recent days, scientists have questioned the data used in studies in two prominent medical journals.

A group of scientists who raised questions last week about a study in the Lancet about the use of anti-malarial drugs in coronavirus patients have now objected to a paper about blood pressure medicines in the New England Journal of Medicine, which was published by some of the same authors and relied on the same data registry.

Moments after their open letter was posted online Tuesday, the editors of the NEJM posted an “expression of concern” about the paper, and said they had asked the paper’s authors to provide evidence that the data are reliable. The Lancet followed, saying that the editors have commissioned an independent audit of the data.

Both of the studies relied on an analysis of patient outcomes from a private database run by a company called Surgisphere, which says it has granular information about nearly 100,000 COVID-19 patients from 1,200 health facilities on six continents. Many experts say they knew nothing about its existence until recently.

Both papers were published in May within a few weeks of each other in highly respected medical journals that subject studies to peer review before publication. Both had considerable effect, halting clinical trials of malaria drugs and providing reassurance about the risks of blood pressure medications taken by millions of patients.

But scientists have not seen the large data set that Surgisphere says it has built, and questions about its provenance are rising. In the open letter to the authors of the NEJM paper and to the journal’s editor, Dr. Eric J. Rubin, more than 100 clinicians, researchers and statisticians demanded more detailed information about the patient data that served as the basis of the study, and called for independent validation.

The study was said to analyze 8,910 COVID-19 patients hospitalized through mid-March at 169 medical centers in Asia, Europe and North America.

The first author on both of the papers is Dr. Mandeep R. Mehra, a cardiovascular specialist and professor at Harvard Medical School. The second author is Dr. Sapan S. Desai, the owner and founder of Surgisphere.

Desai, who has defended both the studies and his database, said he and his co-authors on the Lancet study have agreed to a third-party audit. He also said he was arranging the terms of a nondisclosure agreement that would allow the editors of the NEJM to see the data they had requested.

In their letter to the NEJM, critics point out “major inconsistencies” between the number of cases recorded in some countries and the number of patient outcomes reported by the researchers over the same period. In particular, they said, it is “difficult to reconcile” the Surgisphere data from the United Kingdom with government reports. The paper reported on 706 patients hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 in just seven of the U.K.’s 1,257 National Health Service hospitals. Yet a high proportion of coronavirus patients hospitalized in the U.K. early on were in London, and no London borough or hospital had more than 100 confirmed cases by March 16, the critics said.