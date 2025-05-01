Scientists once thought only humans could bob to music. Ronan the sea lion helped prove them wrong

Ronan the sea lion can still keep a beat after all these years.
She can groove to rock and electronica. But the 15-year-old California sea lion's talent shines most in bobbing to disco hits like ''Boogie Wonderland.''
''She just nails that one,'' swaying her head in time to the tempo changes, said Peter Cook, a behavioral neuroscientist at New College of Florida who has spent a decade studying Ronan's rhythmic abilities.
Not many animals show a clear ability to identify and move to a beat aside from humans, parrots and some primates. But then there's Ronan, a bright-eyed sea lion that has scientists rethinking the meaning of music.
A former rescue sea lion, she burst to fame around a decade ago after scientists reported her musical skills. From age 3, she has been a resident at the University of California, Santa Cruz's Long Marine Laboratory, where researchers including Cook have tested and honed her ability to recognize rhythms.
Ronan joined a select group of animal movers and shakers -- which also includes Snowball the famed dancing cockatoo -- that together upended the long-held idea that the ability to respond to music and recognize a beat was distinctly human.
What is particularly notable about Ronan is that she can learn to dance to a beat without learning to sing or talk musically.
''Scientists once believed that only animals who were vocal learners — like humans and parrots — could learn to find a beat,'' said Hugo Merchant, a researcher at Mexico's Institute of Neurobiology, who was not involved in the Ronan research.