Scientists map part of a mouse's brain that's so complex it looks like a galaxy

How we think, feel, see, talk and move are due to neurons, or nerve cells, in the brain – how they're activated and send messages to each other. Scientists have long known those signals move from one neuron along fibers called axons and dendrites, using synapses to jump to the next neuron. But there's less known about the networks of neurons that perform certain tasks and how disruptions of that wiring could play a role in Alzheimer's, autism or other disorders.