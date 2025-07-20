Sports

Schwarber's grand slam, Harper's homer lead Phillies to 9-5 win over Angels

Kyle Schwarber hit a grand slam in the sixth inning and Bryce Harper capped the scoring with a two-run homer in the eighth, carrying the Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

The Associated Press
July 20, 2025 at 1:23AM

PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Schwarber hit a grand slam in the sixth inning and Bryce Harper capped the scoring with a two-run homer in the eighth, carrying the Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

Schwarber's shot to right field off reliever José Fermin was his eighth career grand slam and 32nd homer of the season.

Taylor Ward and Jo Adell hit back-to-back home runs for the Angels in the fourth inning for a 3-1 lead that wouldn't stand after Los Angeles starter Yusei Kikuchi left after five solid innings.

The Phillies ruined what could have been a big inning in the first, when Schwarber and Trea Turner got caught in rundowns and were tagged out on the same grounder by Harper. Nick Castellanos followed that with a two-out, RBI single for a 1-0 lead.

Los Angeles turned it around in the fourth on Ward's and Adell's home runs. Zach Neto also plated a run with a single that inning but the Angels left the bases loaded.

The Phillies got a run back on Turner's RBI single in the fifth. Yoan Moncada hit a home run in the sixth to restore a two-run Los Angeles lead.

Seth Johnson (1-0) struck out two in one inning of work. Sam Bachman (2-3) took the loss.

Key moment

Schwarber's 32nd homer in the sixth moved him into a tie for second in the National League with the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani. Arizona's Eugenio Suárez hit two home runs Saturday, which gave him a league-leading 33.

Key stat

Harper has gone 12 for 24 over the past six games, with seven doubles and four home runs.

Up next

The Phillies will go with lefty Ranger Suárez (7-3, 2.15 ERA) against the Angels' José Soriano (6-7, 3.90) in the Sunday series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

about the writer

about the writer

ROB PARENT

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Kumar Rocker, Rowdy Tellez lead Rangers past slumping Tigers 4-1

Kumar Rocker took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Rowdy Tellez hit a three-run home run in his second game with the Rangers as Texas beat the slumping Detroit Tigers 4-1 on Saturday night.

Sports

Lionel Messi and Telasco Segovia each score 2 goals as Inter Miami beat the Red Bulls 5-1

Sports

Gazdag, Lappalainen score goals to help Crew beat DC United 2-1