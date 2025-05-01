Schwarber's 3-run homer paces Phillies to 4th straight win, 7-2 over Nationals

PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Schwarber homered in the first inning for the second consecutive game, Max Kepler and J.T. Realmuto also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 7-2 on Wednesday night.
Schwarber launched a three-run homer off Washington starter Jake Irvin. It was his ninth of the season, and it extended his league-leading on-base streak to 36 games, dating to last season.
Kepler hit his third homer of the season in the sixth inning against Irvin and Realmuto added a homer off Eduardo Salazar in the eighth. Bryson Stott and Nick Castellanos each had RBI singles for Philadelphia, which has won four straight.
Cristopher Sanchez (3-1) allowed two runs in five innings in his first appearance since leaving a start after just two innings last Tuesday at the New York Mets with forearm tightness.
Nathaniel Lowe had an RBI double for the Nationals. Irvin (2-1) allowed six runs on eight hits in six innings.
Before the game, the Nationals cut their batting practice short when a member of their staff experienced a medical incident on the field. The person was attended to by the medical staff of both teams and paramedics at the ballpark before being taken away on a stretcher.
The Nationals did not identify the individual, nor did they provide an update prior to the conclusion of the game.
Key moment