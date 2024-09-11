Schwarber sets MLB leadoff HR mark, Stevenson delivers tiebreaking hit as Phillies top Rays 9-4

Schwarber set the single-season leadoff homer record on the second pitch he saw from Taj Bradley, sending the ball 437 feet to center field for a 1-0 lead and moving past Alfonso Soriano, who had 13 leadoff homers with the New York Yankees in 2003. The Phillies' designated hitter left the game in the fourth inning due to a hyperextended left elbow after reaching on a walk in the third and appearing to get hurt diving back into first base on a pickoff try.