Schwarber and Bohm homer, Luzardo strikes out 10 to lead Phillies past Cubs 7-2

PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Schwarber homered, Alec Bohm hit a solo shot and had four RBIs, and Jesús Luzardo struck out 10 in six innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.
The Phillies rebounded from a 1-5 road trip (and losers of nine of 10 games overall) to take two of three at home from the Cubs. Offense that's been punchless this month perked up against the Cubs with five extra-base hits. Nick Castellanos also knocked his first triple of the year, and Max Kepler and Trea Turner both doubled.
The slugging returned to Philadelphia. So did a dazzling outing from Luzardo.
The left-hander who posted 20 strikeouts in consecutive starts in late May and had a 2.15 ERA was rocked in his last two starts. Luzardo (6-2) gave up 21 runs in 5 2/3 innings over his last two outings and his ERA ballooned to 4.46.
Luzardo didn't walk a batter in this one, allowed only one run and recorded his fourth double-digit strikeout game in his 15th start.
Max Lazar worked two innings of relief and Michael Mercado tossed a scoreless ninth for the Phillies.
The Phillies scored three runs in the first off Cubs starter Ken Brown (3-5) and Schwarber hit his 21st homer of the season in the third. Bohm added a two-RBI single in the fourth and a solo shot in the eighth for a 7-1 lead.
