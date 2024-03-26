TORONTO — Dennis Schroder scored 19 points against his former team, Trendon Watford had 11 of his season-high 19 points in the second quarter and the Brooklyn Nets snapped a six-game losing streak by beating the short-handed Toronto Raptors 96-88 on Monday night.

Mikal Bridges scored 13 points and Jalen Wilson added 12 as the Nets won for the first time since March 10 at Cleveland.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 points and Javon Freeman-Liberty had 15 for Toronto. The Raptors have lost 11 straight and are winless since a home victory over Charlotte on March 3.

Among Toronto's seven absent players was center Jontay Porter. The NBA has opened an investigation into Porter amid gambling allegations, a person with knowledge of the probe told The Associated Press on Monday night.

Porter's locker was empty ahead of Monday's game, although his nameplate was still in place.

Nic Claxton had 16 rebounds for Brooklyn, one shy of his career high. The Nets outrebounded Toronto 50-30.

Guard Cam Thomas, who led the Nets with 19 points in Saturday's loss to the Knicks, sat out Monday because of a sore lower back. Also, forward Cameron Johnson was absent because of a sprained right big toe.

Nets guard Dennis Smith Jr. was not available because of a sore right hip, while forward Keita Bates-Diop sat because of a sore right shin.

For the second straight game, Toronto played without four regular starters, with only Trent available. All-Star Scottie Barnes (left hand) and center Jakob Poeltl (left pinkie) remain injured. RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley rejoined the team Monday after being away for personal reasons, but were sidelined for return to competition reconditioning.

Earlier Monday, Toronto signed guard Kobi Simmons to a 10-day contract. Simmons scored seven points in 17 minutes.

The Raptors had 23 assists Monday, giving them a single-season franchise record of 2,086. Toronto, which has 10 games remaining, had 2,085 assists in 2018-19.

UP NEXT

Nets: At the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Raptors: Host the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

