IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-6) at Green Bay Phoenix (5-3)
Schreiber leads Green Bay against IU Indianapolis after 23-point game
By The Associated Press
Green Bay, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay hosts IU Indianapolis after Maddy Schreiber scored 23 points in Green Bay's 55-54 victory over the Norfolk State Spartans.
The Phoenix are 1-1 on their home court. Green Bay has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Jaguars have gone 0-5 away from home.
Green Bay averages 61.4 points per game, 17.7 fewer points than the 79.1 IU Indianapolis allows. IU Indianapolis' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Green Bay has given up to its opponents (43.5%).
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Natalie McNeal is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Phoenix.
Shania Nichols-Vannett is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Jaguars.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
