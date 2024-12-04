Sports

Schreiber leads Green Bay against IU Indianapolis after 23-point game

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-6) at Green Bay Phoenix (5-3)

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 4, 2024 at 8:44AM

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-6) at Green Bay Phoenix (5-3)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay hosts IU Indianapolis after Maddy Schreiber scored 23 points in Green Bay's 55-54 victory over the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Phoenix are 1-1 on their home court. Green Bay has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Jaguars have gone 0-5 away from home.

Green Bay averages 61.4 points per game, 17.7 fewer points than the 79.1 IU Indianapolis allows. IU Indianapolis' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Green Bay has given up to its opponents (43.5%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalie McNeal is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Phoenix.

Shania Nichols-Vannett is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Jaguars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Kevin Kisner will be the lead analyst for NBC's golf coverage

Kevin Kisner would not have guessed his stock was starting to rise as his golf game was starting to age.

Business

WWE is seeking a bigger stage and Netflix, pushing for more live events, is providing it

Sports

LPGA and USGA to require players to be assigned female at birth or transition before male puberty