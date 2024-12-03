Schreiber leads Green Bay against IU Indianapolis after 23-point game

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-6) at Green Bay Phoenix (5-3)
IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-6) at Green Bay Phoenix (5-3)
By The Associated Press
Green Bay, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay hosts IU Indianapolis after Maddy Schreiber scored 23 points in Green Bay's 55-54 win over the Norfolk State Spartans.
The Phoenix have gone 1-1 at home. Green Bay is third in the Horizon with 14.6 assists per game led by Bailey Butler averaging 3.5.
The Jaguars are 0-5 on the road. IU Indianapolis has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
Green Bay's average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game IU Indianapolis gives up. IU Indianapolis averages 64.9 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 66.6 Green Bay gives up to opponents.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Natalie McNeal is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Phoenix.
Shania Nichols-Vannett is averaging 11.9 points for the Jaguars.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
