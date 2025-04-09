Schools relying on digital surveillance find security still takes a human touch

Four years ago, a sixth grader in Rigby, Idaho, shot and injured two peers and a custodian at a middle school. The tragedy prompted school officials to reimagine what threat prevention looks like in the district.
Now, student-run Hope Squads uplift peers with homemade cards and assemblies. Volunteer fathers patrol hallways through Dads on Duty. A team of counselors, social workers and probation officers gathers to discuss and support struggling students. Thanks to a new cell phone ban, students are talking to each other more. The positive results of these combined efforts have been measurable.
''We've helped change … lives,'' said Brianna Vasquez, a Rigby High senior and Hope Squad member. ''I've had friends who have been pulled out of the hole of depression and suicidal thoughts because of (the Hope Squad).''
___
The Education Reporting Collaborative, a coalition of eight newsrooms, is investigating the unintended consequences of AI-powered surveillance at schools. Members of the Collaborative are AL.com, The Associated Press, The Christian Science Monitor, The Dallas Morning News, The Hechinger Report, Idaho Education News, The Post and Courier in South Carolina, and The Seattle Times.
___
America's educators are working to prevent harm like Rigby's shooting. Many U.S. districts have turned to technology — especially digital surveillance — as the antidote. Not everyone is sold on that approach, as there can be issues, including with privacy and security. Without broad agreement on which strategies work best, some districts are trying a combination of technology, on-the-ground threat assessment teams and mental health supports.
Jennifer DePaoli, a senior researcher at the Learning Policy Institute who has studied school safety, said a multi-pronged approach is ''very sensible.''