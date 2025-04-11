Schools lined up for help getting cleaner school buses. Then came the EPA freeze

BOSTON — Looking to cut pollution from its fleet of diesel-burning school buses, an Oklahoma school district last year doubled its electric vehicles.
The Shawnee Public Schools, a 3,300-student district about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City in a county that voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump, figured the nearly $1.5 million for the four buses would be reimbursed through an Environmental Protection Agency program. The agency, under President Joe Biden, had promised to do just that last year with money from a massive infrastructure law passed by Congress.
The district requested the funding in November but was told that it would be delayed due to a technical glitch. But after Trump took office, they have been calling the EPA and emailing regularly without a response. They fear they will never be reimbursed.
''Our district made this investment in good faith, expecting the promised rebate to be delivered in a timely manner,'' John Wiles, the district's director of transportation, said. ''The buses are here, they are in service, and they are benefiting our students and community — but the lack of reimbursement has created unnecessary financial strain.''
Districts nationwide wait for $1 billion
Shawnee is not alone. More than 500 districts nationwide are still waiting on around $1 billion from the EPA to cover more than 3,400 electric buses.
That's sparked panic and confusion in districts that must find other ways to cover the cost or delay or cancel their purchases. It's also hitting companies building the buses, those selling them and companies that oversee districts' transportation. The National School Transportation Association, which represents private school bus operators, called the freeze ''extremely disruptive.''
The EPA hasn't explained why the funds are on hold or if they will ever be released. A spokesperson said the EPA does not comment on pending litigation. Multiple lawsuits have called for releasing federal funding frozen by myriad federal agencies including the EPA.