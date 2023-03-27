More from Star Tribune
Local
Minneapolis-based Questscope helps earthquake victims in Syria
Questscope, which is affiliated with Minneapolis-based Alight, is assisting Syrian villages after the deadly Feb. 6 earthquake.
Local
Possible motive arises for killing of man whose body was found in container near Lake Mille Lacs
The killing might have occurred many days before the container was discovered, according to new court filings.
Business
In CenterPoint pilot project, CO2 waste will be used for soap-making
A machine captures CO2 from the water heater and boiler.
High Schools
Prep Athletes of the Week: Totino-Grace's Chatman goes out on top
Senior point guard Taison Chatman was at his best in the Class 3A boys basketball state championship game.
mlb
American League power rankings: Astros shine with super rotation
The defending World Series champions also have a power-laden batting order, including the addition of Jose Abreu, as they prepare to defend their title.