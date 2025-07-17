World

School bus crash in southwest England leaves 1 student dead, 2 seriously injured

A bus carrying middle school children ran off a road down a steep embankment in southwest England and overturned Thursday, killing one student and seriously injuring two, police said.

The Associated Press
July 17, 2025 at 8:20PM

LONDON — A bus carrying middle school children ran off a road down a steep embankment in southwest England and overturned Thursday, killing one student and seriously injuring two, police said.

Three medical helicopters and 20 ambulances were sent to the scene and 21 people were taken to hospital, authorities said.

The bus carrying 60 to 70 passengers was returning to Minehead Middle School in Somerset from a day trip when it crashed just before 3 p.m., police said.

The bus went down a 20-foot embankment, said Gavin Ellis, chief of Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue.

The school, which teaches children from ages 9 to 14, was in its final days before summer break.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Low turnout in Togo municipal elections seen as test for the country's president

Togolese voters went to the polls on Thursday in municipal elections seen as a test for the country's leader Faure Gnassingbé, who has faced rare and deadly protests after a recent constitutional reform that could effectively keep him in power indefinitely.

World

A new mural in France shows the Statue of Liberty covering her eyes in a swipe at Trump

World

School bus crash in southwest England leaves 1 student dead, 2 seriously injured