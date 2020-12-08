A Mendota Heights high school will no longer be named after Henry Sibley, the state of Minnesota’s first governor.

After more than a month of consideration, the West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan school board on Monday voted to rename the school.

Sibley, whose Mendota home is a state historical site, was tapped to command troops in the U.S.-Dakota War. He established the military commission that in 1862 sentenced 303 Dakota men to death. Thirty-eight of them were hanged in Mankato.

Staff from the Minnesota Historical Society gave presentations to the school board about Sibley’s life and the school district’s American Indian liaison collected feedback on the name from American Indian students and parents.