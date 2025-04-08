Scholarships for child care are drying up. Now families are paying the price

PHOENIX — For parents who need to work but can't afford the steep cost of child care, federally funded scholarships can be a lifeline. Delivered through state child care assistance programs, the scholarships can mean the difference between a parent working full time — or not at all.
But qualified families increasingly are being turned away, thanks to the rising costs of child care and the end of pandemic-era funds, and some families that had scholarships have seen them end. In at least three states — Arizona, Colorado and Texas — parents who apply face long waitlists. Other states, including Nevada and Oklahoma, have increased copayments for parents or have said they will serve fewer children. In Idaho, enrollment was paused for part of last year.
Last week, the Trump administration laid off some employees who helped states implement child care assistance. It's all left advocates worried about the future of federal child care programs.
''What it means is that ultimately child care will become less safe, it's going to become more expensive, and it's going to become harder to find,'' said Ruth Friedman, who was the director of the Office of Child Care under former President Joe Biden.
Less child care funding, federal staff layoffs
As part of Trump's sweeping cuts to the federal government, the administration eliminated jobs in the Office of Child Care, which oversees federal child care subsidies and ensure states are enforcing safety standards.
All staff in five of the 10 regional offices were cut, along with more in the office's headquarters in Washington. They included staff who upheld federal safety requirements for child care providers and ensured subsidies were being used effectively. They worked with states to enforce requirements to run background checks on child care employees. They also safeguarded programs from waste and fraud.
During the pandemic, Congress approved record spending to boost the child care industry, recognizing its importance to restarting the economy. States received $24 billion to help child care providers boost wages, buy masks and air purifiers and train staff, plus an extra $15 billion for child care assistance scholarships.