Scholar spared prison in US case alleging China spies on dissidents abroad

NEW YORK — A Chinese American scholar convicted of spying on Chinese dissidents was spared prison time Monday by a U.S. judge.
Shujun Wang was sentenced by U.S. Circuit Judge Denny Chin to time served and three years' supervised release, according to attorneys. Wang has been free on bail since the day of his arrest.
Wang, 76, was convicted last summer of charges including conspiring to act as an illegal foreign agent.
With a story that federal prosecutors have described as akin to a spy novel, the case is part of their portfolio on what Washington views as " transnational repression " by authoritarian governments targeting critics abroad. The Chinese government has said it's being slandered by the ''malicious fabrication of the so-called ‘transnational suppression' narrative."
A Chinese-born American citizen, Wang was a history professor in his homeland. He became a visiting fellow at Columbia University for a time in the 1990s and emigrated to the U.S., where he wrote books and co-founded a pro-democracy group in New York City.
Prosecutors portrayed Wang's advocacy as a facade that garnered him credibility with sincere activists, allowing him to gather information on Hong Kong democracy protesters, supporters of Taiwanese independence, Uyghur and Tibetan activists and others.
He relayed the intel to China's main intelligence agency, the Ministry of State Security, in the form of emails styled as ''diaries," according to prosecutors and trial evidence. The messages concerned demonstrations planned during Chinese President Xi Jinping' s visits to the U.S., anniversary events for the 1989 protests and bloody crackdown in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, and more.
Wang also met with ministry officials on trips to China, according to prosecutors and evidence.