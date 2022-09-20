MILWAUKEE — Max Scherzer pitched six perfect innings for the New York Mets in his return from the injured list Monday night before Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich doubled in the seventh off reliever Tylor Megill.

Trying for his 200th career win as the NL East-leading Mets look to clinch a playoff spot, the 38-year-old Scherzer struck out nine of the 18 batters he faced. He threw only 68 pitches, but that was as far as New York let him go in his first start in 16 days.

Making his first major league relief appearance after 27 starts, Megill entered to start the seventh with the Mets ahead 5-0 and gave up a leadoff double to Yelich on his second pitch. Megill also was activated from the IL earlier in the day.

A smiling Scherzer received a hearty round of high-fives from teammates when he returned to the dugout after the sixth, indicating he was done for the night.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner exited his previous start Sept. 3 with fatigue on his left side and went on the IL with oblique irritation. He spent time on the injured list earlier this season with a left oblique strain.

With a victory, New York secures its first postseason berth in six years.

Megill started a combined no-hitter by five Mets pitchers on April 29 against Philadelphia — the second no-no in franchise history. The other one was thrown by Johan Santana on June 1, 2012, against St. Louis.

