Scheifele, Connor lead Jets to 2-1 win over Blues for 2-0 series lead

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Mark Scheifele had a goal and assist, Kyle Connor scored his second consecutive game-winner in the third period, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 on Monday night for a 2-0 lead in their opening-round playoff series.
Connor Hellebuyck stopped 21 shots to help the Jets take a 2-0 playoff series lead for the first time in three seasons. The past two years, Winnipeg won the first game and then lost the next four to be eliminated.
Rookie Jimmy Snuggerud scored his first playoff goal and Jordan Binnington had 20 saves for the eighth-seeded Blues.
St. Louis hosts Game 3 on Thursday.
The Blues continued their hitting ways from the first game's 5-3 loss and the Jets didn't back down.
Within the first minute of Game 2, St. Louis skaters delivered five hits. Winnipeg responded with a pair of their own.
Jets 6-foot-7 defenseman Logan Stanley later crushed Jordan Kyrou into the boards. The forward carefully went to the bench with about seven minutes remaining in the period.
Blues captain Brayden Schenn, who had seven hits in the first period of Game 1, skated across the ice and flew into Jets captain Adam Lowry. He finished with four hits in the period.