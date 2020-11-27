SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Baylor Scheierman had a career-high 23 points as South Dakota State defeated Utah State 83-59 on Thursday night in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.
Douglas Wilson had 16 points and Alex Arians added 13 points for South Dakota State (1-1). David Wingett had 11 points.
Neemias Queta had 12 points, three assists and three blocks for the Aggies (0-2). Marco Anthony added 10 points.
