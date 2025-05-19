Scheffler's fiery celebration at PGA Championship shows desire that burns in world's No. 1 player

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Everything Scottie Scheffler did Sunday was expected.
When the pressure was on, he hit the fairways he needed to hit. He landed the approach shots he needed to land. And, of course, he made clutch putts he needed to make.
It's what everyone has come to depend on from the world's No. 1 player, a fine-tuned, almost mechanical approach to the game.
It was all expected, even predictable — right up until the celebration.
That's when Scheffler, in a rare display of pure emotion, took off his hat and slammed it into the green on the 18th hole after winning the PGA Championship by five shots over Bryson DeChambeau, Harry English and Davis Riley at Quail Hollow.
He followed with a hard slap of hands with his caddie and a quick hug, reminiscent of a defensive lineman celebrating a quarterback sack or a basketball player enjoying a high-flying dunk.
A short while later Scheffler was asked to hoist the 27-pound Wanamaker Trophy and he thrust it so hard in the air that the top started to fly off.
So much for Scottie Scheffler being a robot.