Scheffler is back to defend his Masters title, if he can make it through the Champions Dinner safely

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The prerogative of choosing the menu for the Champions Dinner at the Masters falls upon the defending champion, and Scottie Scheffler made an addition in his second go-around at those selections that underscored his wry sense of humor.
His dad used to make wonderful meatballs. It was young Scottie's favorite dish growing up. And you can't very well have meatballs without some sort of pasta. So, the two-time Masters champion quite naturally thought: ''ravioli.''
The same thing he was making in December, when the world's No. 1 player shredded his hand on a shard of glass.
Come to think of it, maybe instead of just serving the ravioli Tuesday night, when the former Masters champions all gathered to celebrate Scheffler and reminisce with one another, he ought to have had some ravioli-making stations.
''If I was trying to take out the competition,'' Scheffler said with a grin, ''I would definitely do a demonstration, something along those lines. But yeah, hopefully avoid the injuries. Maybe they'll cut up my steak for me so I won't have to use a knife.''
Jokes aside, the funniest thing might be this: The idea that Scheffler has to sabotage anyone.
Sure, he's yet to win this season, which seems downright unfathomable after a year in which he not only triumphed seven times on the PGA Tour and won Olympic gold, but it seemed as if the only thing that could slow him down was a trip to jail. But he still has three top-10 finishes in six starts despite a late jump on the year as his hand healed from the broken wine glass, and Scheffler is coming off a tie for second at the Houston Open, where he finished one back of Min Woo Lee.
He's still the world's top player by a wide margin. His game is in a good place. And his life seems to be, too.