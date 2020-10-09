FRIDAY
ALL GAMES AT 7 PM, UNLESS NOTED
BIG SOUTHEAST
Red
• Mankato West at New Prague
EAST CENTRAL
North
• Albany at Zimmerman
South
• Dassel-Cokato at Holy Family
• Glencoe-Silver Lake at Litchfield
• New London-Spicer at Watertown-Mayer
METRO
East
• White Bear Lake at Stillwater
• Woodbury at Mounds View
North
• Champlin Park at Centennial
• Osseo at Anoka
• Totino-Grace at Blaine
South
• Burnsville at Lakeville South
• Eagan at Farmington
• Rosemount at Lakeville North
West
• Eden Prairie at Minnetonka
• Prior Lake at Wayzata
• St. Michael-Albertville at Shakopee
MID SOUTHEAST
Red
• Mayer Lutheran at Janesville-W-Pemberton
• St. Clair/ML at Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity
MID STATE
Sub I
• Maple Lake at Rockford
NORTH CENTRAL
Blue
• Rogers at Elk River
White
• Rocori at Big Lake
NORTHEAST
Red
• Cloquet at North Branch, 4 pm
SOUTH CENTRAL
Silver
• Belle Plaine at Norwood Young America
SUBURBAN
Blue
• Armstrong at Spring Lake Park
• Park Center at Irondale
Maroon
• Hastings at Henry Sibley
Red
• Orono at Benilde-St. Margaret's
White
• Bloomington Jefferson at Chanhassen
• St. Louis Park at Chaska
TWIN CITY
Blue
• Mpls. Roosevelt at Mpls. Edison, 5:30 pm
Gold
• Columbia Heights at Mpls. Southwest, 6 pm
• Mpls. Washburn at Bloomington Kennedy
• Richfield at St. Croix Lutheran
Maroon
• Mpls. North at St. Anthony, 7:30 pm
• Mound Westonka at Providence Academy
• SPA/Minnehaha/Blake at Fridley, 6 pm
Red
• Breck at Spectrum
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Andover at Bemidji
• Cooper at Waconia
• DeLaSalle at Simley
• East Ridge at Eastview
• Forest Lake at Tartan
• Holy Angels at South St. Paul
• Hopkins at Apple Valley
• Hutchinson at St. Cloud Tech
• Jordan at Sibley East
• Mahtomedi at Park of Cottage Grove
• Maple Grove at Edina
• Mpls. South at Mpls. Henry, 3:30 pm
• Moorhead at Buffalo
• Northfield at Faribault
• Princeton at Annandale
• St. Francis at Alexandria
• St. Thomas Academy at Coon Rapids
• Sauk Rapids-Rice at Monticello
• Tri-City United at LeSueur-Henderson
• Upsala/Swanville at Howard Lake-W-W
SATURDAY
METRO
East
• Roseville at Cretin-Derham Hall, 4:30 pm
NORTH CENTRAL
White
• Willmar at Delano, 2 pm
SUBURBAN
Grey
• North St. Paul at Hill-Murray, noon
TWIN CITY
Red
• Concordia Academy at St. Agnes, 6:30 pm
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Brooklyn Center at Academy Force, 1 pm
• Chisago Lakes at Becker, 1 pm
• Red Wing at Pine Island, 1 pm
• Waseca at Cambridge-Isanti, noon