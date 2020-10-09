FRIDAY

ALL GAMES AT 7 PM, UNLESS NOTED

BIG SOUTHEAST

Red

• Mankato West at New Prague

EAST CENTRAL

North

• Albany at Zimmerman

South

• Dassel-Cokato at Holy Family

• Glencoe-Silver Lake at Litchfield

• New London-Spicer at Watertown-Mayer

METRO

East

• White Bear Lake at Stillwater

• Woodbury at Mounds View

North

• Champlin Park at Centennial

• Osseo at Anoka

• Totino-Grace at Blaine

South

• Burnsville at Lakeville South

• Eagan at Farmington

• Rosemount at Lakeville North

West

• Eden Prairie at Minnetonka

• Prior Lake at Wayzata

• St. Michael-Albertville at Shakopee

MID SOUTHEAST

Red

• Mayer Lutheran at Janesville-W-Pemberton

• St. Clair/ML at Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity

MID STATE

Sub I

• Maple Lake at Rockford

NORTH CENTRAL

Blue

• Rogers at Elk River

White

• Rocori at Big Lake

NORTHEAST

Red

• Cloquet at North Branch, 4 pm

SOUTH CENTRAL

Silver

• Belle Plaine at Norwood Young America

SUBURBAN

Blue

• Armstrong at Spring Lake Park

• Park Center at Irondale

Maroon

• Hastings at Henry Sibley

Red

• Orono at Benilde-St. Margaret's

White

• Bloomington Jefferson at Chanhassen

• St. Louis Park at Chaska

TWIN CITY

Blue

• Mpls. Roosevelt at Mpls. Edison, 5:30 pm

Gold

• Columbia Heights at Mpls. Southwest, 6 pm

• Mpls. Washburn at Bloomington Kennedy

• Richfield at St. Croix Lutheran

Maroon

• Mpls. North at St. Anthony, 7:30 pm

• Mound Westonka at Providence Academy

• SPA/Minnehaha/Blake at Fridley, 6 pm

Red

• Breck at Spectrum

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Andover at Bemidji

• Cooper at Waconia

• DeLaSalle at Simley

• East Ridge at Eastview

• Forest Lake at Tartan

• Holy Angels at South St. Paul

• Hopkins at Apple Valley

• Hutchinson at St. Cloud Tech

• Jordan at Sibley East

• Mahtomedi at Park of Cottage Grove

• Maple Grove at Edina

• Mpls. South at Mpls. Henry, 3:30 pm

• Moorhead at Buffalo

• Northfield at Faribault

• Princeton at Annandale

• St. Francis at Alexandria

• St. Thomas Academy at Coon Rapids

• Sauk Rapids-Rice at Monticello

• Tri-City United at LeSueur-Henderson

• Upsala/Swanville at Howard Lake-W-W

SATURDAY

METRO

East

• Roseville at Cretin-Derham Hall, 4:30 pm

NORTH CENTRAL

White

• Willmar at Delano, 2 pm

SUBURBAN

Grey

• North St. Paul at Hill-Murray, noon

TWIN CITY

Red

• Concordia Academy at St. Agnes, 6:30 pm

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Brooklyn Center at Academy Force, 1 pm

• Chisago Lakes at Becker, 1 pm

• Red Wing at Pine Island, 1 pm

• Waseca at Cambridge-Isanti, noon