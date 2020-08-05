The Big Ten released its revised 10-game, conference-only football schedule Wednesday morning, and for the Gophers, it's a doozy of a start.

The Gophers can open practice as early as Friday in preparation for a season opener Sept. 5 at Michigan State, the following two weekends at home against Michigan and Iowa, the next two at Wisconsin and Nebraska.

That's a marathon start compared to the wind-down to end that consists of Indiana, Purdue and Northwestern at home, Illinois and Maryland on the road and two bye weeks.

But even playing this new schedule is still unknown.

"It would be purely speculation for me to sit here today and say this is what percent I think we'll have a season," Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said on the BTN broadcast. "I know from my standpoint, I'm taking this entire process, entire journey, on a day-to-day basis."

The conference planned the schedules in a way that allows for maximum flexibility, should teams need to reschedule games because of positive COVID-19 tests. Each team has two bye weeks amid the six divisional and four crossover games, plus Dec. 12 and 19 as open dates for potential makeups. That means the season could start as late as Sept. 26, if needed, putting the Big Ten championship as early as Dec. 5 or as late as Dec. 19.

Updated testing protocols also came out, including minimum twice-weekly testing for high-contact sports such as football with at least one of those within three days of competition for student-athletes, coaches and staff. A third-party laboratory will handle all tests.

Warren said on the broadcast he thought about his own son, who plays football at Mississippi State, when making the Big Ten's schedule and testing plans, asking himself if he would be OK letting his son play in his conference.

"The answer is yes, so I feel comfortable, as we sit here today, but it's a fluid situation," Warren said on TV. "There's no guarantee that we will have fall sports and a football season, but we're doing everything we possibly can, that if we're so blessed to be able to have fall sports, that things are organized and done in a very methodical and professional manner."

Here's the full Gophers schedule:

Sept. 3-5 at Michigan State

Sept. 12 vs. Michigan

Sept. 19 vs. Iowa

Sept. 26 at Wisconsin

Oct. 3 at Nebraska

Oct. 10 vs. Indiana

Oct. 24 vs. Purdue

Oct. 31 at Illinois

Nov. 14 vs. Northwestern

Nov. 21 at Maryland