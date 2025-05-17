Schauffele battles back to make the cut at the PGA Championship, extends streak to 64 tournaments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Xander Schauffele kept his cut streak alive — barely.
The defending champion shot an even-par 71 on Friday at the PGA Championship to make the cut on the number at 1-over 143, extending his streak to 64 tournaments. He hasn't missed a cut since the 2022 Masters.
It's the longest since Tiger Woods' 142-event run that started in 1998 and ended in 2005.
It was a nailbiter for sure and Schauffele said he knew he was ''in trouble'' when he dropped to 3 over for the tournament early in the round. But he holed a chip to save par on the par-5 seventh hole after finding the water, and then made birdie on two of the final seven holes to secure a spot in the field this weekend at Quail Hollow.
''It was hard for me,'' Schauffele said. ''Some guys made it look really easy there and I thought I was going to be one of this guys. Hopefully those are my bad two rounds of golf and I can shoot something nice and low this weekend."
Masters champion Rory McIlroy also had some drama, making the cut on the number after bogeying 17 and 18.
McIlroy, the third-ranked Schauffele and No. 4 Collin Morikawa were all nine shots behind second-round leader Jhonattan Vegas.
McIlroy didn't make it easy on himself after missing a short putt on the par-3 17th and then clanking his drive off the roof of a metal concession stand on the left side of the fairway on No. 18. He caught a break when the ball came to rest just feet from the creek, avoiding a potential drop and penalty stroke.