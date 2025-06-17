Schanuel's 11th-inning double lifts Angels over Yankees 1-0, extending their losing streak to 4

NEW YORK — Nolan Schanuel hit a run-scoring double in the 11th inning and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Yankees 1-0 on Monday night, extending New York's losing streak to a season-high four games.
Schanuel's one-out, opposite-field hit to left off Jonathan Loáisiga (0-1) scored automatic runner Christian Moore, a Brooklyn native who tripled in the eighth for his first major league hit.
Ryan Zeferjahn (4-1) pitched a hitless 10th. After the Yankees loaded the bases with two outs against Brock Burke in the bottom half, Hunter Strickland got Anthony Volpe to bounce into a forceout for his first save this year as Los Angeles improved to 5-0 in extra innings and dropped the Yankees to 1-5.
AL East-leading New York has scored five runs in its last five games and has lost four in a row for the first time since last July 2-5. The Yankees went 1 for 18 with runners in scoring position.
Giancarlo Stanton went 2 for 4 in his season debut with a fourth-inning single and a leadoff double in the ninth after missing 70 games because inflammation in the tendons of both elbows. After the double, third baseman Luis Rengifo made a superb play on Volpe's grounder, tagging Jasson Domínguez and tumbling as the helmet of the pinch runner hit a knee.
Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt allowed four hits in 7 2/3 innings, retiring 16 straight batters during one stretch. Angels right-hander José Soriano gave up six hits in seven innings.
Key moment
Moore went 1 for 4 in his first trip to Yankee Stadium. The 22-year-old second baseman, drafted eighth overall in last year's amateur draft, made his big league debut Friday. His father was a Mets fan and wouldn't let him attend any games in the Bronx. He was 0 for 8 before tripling past a diving Judge in right for his first major league hit but was stranded when Fernando Cruz relieved Schmidt and struck out Zach Neto. Moore also threw out a runner at the plate from second base in the 11th.