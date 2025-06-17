Schanuel's 11th-inning double lifts Angels over Yankees 1-0, extending their losing streak to 4

Moore went 1 for 4 in his first trip to Yankee Stadium. The 22-year-old second baseman, drafted eighth overall in last year's amateur draft, made his big league debut Friday. His father was a Mets fan and wouldn't let him attend any games in the Bronx. He was 0 for 8 before tripling past a diving Judge in right for his first major league hit but was stranded when Fernando Cruz relieved Schmidt and struck out Zach Neto. Moore also threw out a runner at the plate from second base in the 11th.