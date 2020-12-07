SAN DIEGO — Jordan Schakel scored 17 points and San Diego State edged Pepperdine 65-60 on Sunday.
The Aztecs overcome a 16-point deficit for just the fourth time in the last 25 seasons. Pepperdine led 34-20 at halftime and back-to-back 3-pointers by Kessler Edwards had the Waves on top 47-31 with 16:16 to play.
The Aztecs then scored six straight to kick start a 24-2 run to lead by four with 4 1/2 minutes to play.
Matt Mitchell had 13 points for San Diego State (4-0) and Joshua Tomaic added 10 points.
Edwards had 22 points for the Waves (2-2), Jade' Smith added 12 and Kene Chukwuka 11. Pepperdine's other loss was a triple OT game at UCLA..
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
UCLA beats Cal 76-56 in Bruins' earliest ever Pac-12 opener
Chris Smith scored 21 points and UCLA led most of the way to beat California 76-56 on Sunday in the Bruins' earliest Pac-12 opener in modern school history.
Vikings
Podcast: Vikings' mistakes not too much to overcome against lowly Jaguars
The Vikings' many mistakes in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win contributed to the close game but were not detrimental, and Minnesota is now firmly in the playoff picture.
Gophers
No. 16 Arkansas tops fourth-ranked Baylor 83-78
Nursing a two-point lead and hoping to pull off an upset, No. 16 Arkansas saw its chances of holding off No. 4 Baylor slipping away.
Vikings
Newton, special teams lead Patriots to 45-0 rout of Chargers
Cam Newton and special teams are big reasons why the New England Patriots have won four of their last five games.
Gophers
Hubb scores 18 as Notre Dame holds off Detroit Mercy 78-70
Prentiss Hubb and Nate Laszewski scored 18 and 16 points, respectively, as a balanced Notre Dame used a 12-0 run in the closing minutes and fended off Detroit-Mercy 78-70 Sunday night.