Scarlett Johansson, Kristen Stewart and Harris Dickinson are now directors. Here's what they say

CANNES, France — The Cannes Film Festival has played host to the directorial debuts of three stars: Scarlett Johansson, Kristen Stewart and relative newcomer Harris Dickinson.
Their films are very different but the fulfillment of longtime dreams of being behind the camera. All three movies are part of Cannes' Un Certain Regard section, which has helped launch the careers of directors like Yorgos Lanthimos, Lynne Ramsay and Molly Manning Walker.
At 28, Dickinson is an up-and-coming actor, known for ''Babygirl,'' ''Where the Crawdads Sing'' and the Palme d'Or-winning ''Triangle of Sadness,'' who worked for years to develop his film, ''Urchin.''
Johansson, a two-time Oscar acting nominee who's been a star since her teens and played Black Widow in multiple Marvel films, brought ''Eleanor the Great,'' a film about a nonagenarian who coopts her late friend's Holocaust story, to Cannes this week.
Stewart, also an acting Oscar nominee, debuted ''The Chronology of Water,'' an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's 2011 memoir, last week.
Awards for the Un Certain Regard section will be announced Friday, a day before the Cannes Film Festival closes.
Here's what the actors-turned-directors had to say about their first forays into creating a film from behind the camera.
Harris Dickinson on ''Urchin''