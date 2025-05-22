Scarlett Johansson debuts as a director in Cannes with a comic tale of grief and empathy

CANNES, France — Scarlett Johansson's directorial debut, ''Eleanor the Great,'' stars June Squibb as a 94-year-old woman who, out of grief and loneliness, does a terrible thing.
After her best friend (Rita Zohar) dies, Eleanor (Squibb) moves to New York and, after accidentally joining the wrong meeting at the Jewish Community Center, adopts her friend's story of Holocaust survival. The film builds toward a moment where Eleanor could be harshly condemned in a public forum, or not.
For Johansson, her movie speaks to the moment.
''There's a lack of empathy in the zeitgeist. It's obviously a reaction to a lot of things,'' says Johansson. ''It feels to me like forgiveness feels less possible in the environment we're in.''
Johansson brought ''Eleanor the Great'' to the Un Certain Regard sidebar of the Cannes Film Festival this week, unveiling a funny and tender, character-driven, New York-set indie that launches her as a filmmaker. For the 40-year-old star, it's the humble culmination of a dream that's always bounced around in her mind.
''It has been for most of my career,'' Johansson says, meeting at a hotel on the Croisette after a day of junket interviews. ''Whether it was reading something and thinking, ‘I can envision this in my mind,' or even being on a production and thinking, ‘I am directing some elements of this out of necessity.'''
Johansson came to Cannes just days after hosting the season finale of ''Saturday Night Live,'' making for a fairly head-spinning week. ''It's adding to the surrealistic element of the experience,'' Johansson says with a smile.
In just over a month's time, she'll be back in a big summer movie, ''Jurassic World Rebirth.'' But even that gig is a product of her own interests. Johansson had been a fan of the ''Jurassic Park'' movies for years, and simply wanted to be a part of it.