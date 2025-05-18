Scarlett Johansson brings 50th season of 'SNL' to a low-key close

''Saturday Night Live'' was more reflective than festive in the final episode of its 50th season.
Scarlett Johansson, who set a record for a woman with her seventh appearance as host, used her monologue to lead most of the current cast of the NBC sketch institution in a song sung to the tune of Billy Joel's ''Piano Man."
The performance looked back on an eventful year that included an election, an epic anniversary special and a star-studded concert.
''Sing us a song, it's your monologue, the 50th season is through,'' Johansson sang, along with Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner and others. ''It's lasting forever, we did it together, and we got to spend it with you."
Johansson teased, then took back, a guest appearance that would have been in keeping with the season's excess of guest stars.
''Ladies and gentlemen, Billy Joel!'' she shouted, before adding, ''wrote this song.''
No post-season cast departures have been announced, so no emotional farewells were necessary, but Johansson and the cast joked in the song that Sarah Sherman would be gone.
''It's been a great season and Sarah is leaving, we're all gonna miss you next year!" they sang. A stunned Sherman replied, ''Wait, what? Did you guys hear something?''