It’s all gone.

Less than two weeks after the federal government launched a $349 billion emergency loan program to help small businesses survive the coronavirus-induced recession, the funds have been exhausted, the U.S. Small Business Admistration confirmed Thursday.

“By law, the SBA will not be able to issue new loan approvals once the programs experience a lapse in appropriations,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza said in a joint statement. “We urge Congress to appropriate additional funds for the Paycheck Protection Program — a critical and overwhelmingly bipartisan program — at which point we will once again be able to process loan applications, issue loan numbers, and protect millions more paychecks.

President Donald Trump has requested another $250 billion for the program, but the proposal has stalled amid partisan bickering, with Republicans pushing for quick approval and Democrats requesting that a portion of the additional funding be used to help businesses that don’t have existing banking relationships, especially women- and minority-owned businesses.

Many small business owners have complained that large banks have refused to accept their application for the program. A Star Tribune survey of the 10 largest financial institutions showed that most of them required applicants to have a business checking account no later than Feb. 15, 2020. Some banks have refused to handle requests if a customer had a business account with a competing lender.

Just a fraction of the small businesses in America have benefited from the program, according to data released earlier this week.

Just 3.3% of the more than 30 million small businesses in the nation managed to obtain a loan through the program, the data shows. The program is available to companies with 500 or fewer employees, with companies able to borrow up to $10 million. The loan amounts are based on typical payroll expenditures in a recent two-month period.

“The high demand we have seen underscores the need for hardworking Americans to have access to relief as soon as possible,” Mnuchin and Carranza said in their joint statement. “We want every eligible small business to participate and get the resources they need.”

Minnesota companies did better than most states. As of Monday, 33,819 small businesses in Minnesota obtained a total of $7.6 billion in forgivable loans, with an average loan size of $225,713, the data shows. The state ranked 10th in total awards. Altogether, 6.5% of all small businesses in Minnesota obtained a loan, almost twice the national average.

There are 1.3 million people employed by 520,110 small businesses in Minnesota. On a per business basis, Minnesota companies were awarded $14,676, the fifth highest rate in the nation. Eight of the 10 states that did the best, based on their small business population, are based in the Midwest, including Wisconsin, Nebraska and Iowa.

Rob Scott, the SBA’s regional administrator for Minnesota and five other Midwestern states, said he thinks Minnesota outperformed many other states because of the state’s strong banking presence as well as its significant manufacturing community.

This is a developing story.