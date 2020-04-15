Two weeks after small business owners were supposed to start receiving $10,000 disaster grants from the U.S. Small Business Administration, the coronavirus-related relief is finally flowing.

But it could be weeks before some companies receive their funds, and the checks may be significantly smaller than expected, according to Rob Scott, the SBA's regional administrator for Minnesota and five other Midwestern states.

"There has been a historic level of demand for this help," Scott said. "We are doing everything we can as an agency to get those funds into people's hands, if they qualify, as soon as possible."

More than 3 million businesses requested the assistance, Scott said, which overwhelmed the program's $10 billion budget and required modifications to the amount of assistance available. On Monday, small business owners began receiving e-mails letting them know that they would now be getting no more than $1,000 per employee, with a maximum grant of $10,000.

The reduction drew strong protests from many business owners, who were counting on the full $10,000 to get them through the next few weeks while dealing with the loss of business caused by stay-at-home orders in Minnesota and other states. Some companies are already teetering on the brink of collapse.

"This is just incompetence at the top," said Victoria Meloche, who was forced to close her antiques store and thrift shop in Tower, Minn. on March 17. "With $10,000, we may make it through two or three months without a tremendous financial bleed if I was very careful."

Meloche received $2,000 Wednesday, more than two weeks after she applied for the aid. She said the money won't even cover her overdue fuel bill of $4,000.

In legislation creating the disaster grants, Congress required that the payments be made within three days after a firm filed an application with the SBA. On Tuesday, U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith called on the agency to honor the deadline, joining 17 other members of Congress who expressed concern about widespread delays in processing the payments.

"We appreciate the SBA's diligent work during this unprecedented time and understand that implementing new programs is an enormous endeavor," the senators said in a joint letter to SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza. "However, small businesses and their employees around the country are relying on these funds to stay afloat ... Many businesses cannot afford to wait as they try to keep their employees on payroll and pay their rent."

Scott said the agency is moving as fast as it can, but he predicted it will still be at least one or two weeks before all applicants receive their grants. He said the agency sent the first disbursement requests to the U.S. Treasury late last week, and small business owners reported getting their first payments over the weekend.

Scott said he doesn't know how many of the 3 million requests will be approved, but he said the agency has historically denied about 20% of such applications, often because the applicant was trying to defraud the agency. He said some requests also may be reduced because some company owners are taking credit for employing independent contractors.

This is a developing story.

