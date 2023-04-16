Say It Ain't Snow... Colder and Very Windy

A Busy Sunday In Mid April...

"Rain will transition to snow across the area late tonight and Sunday, with accumulating snow expected for many areas, particularly from central Minnesota into west central Wisconsin. Winds will increase on Sunday with gusts above 40 mph Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening for much of the area."

Snowfall Potential

Sunday will feature wet slushy snowfall accumulations, which could add up in a few communities. Note that ground temperatures are very warm, so snowfall accumulations will be determined by how hard the snow falls in your area during the day. Whatever falls will be short-lived.

3rd Snowiest Winter on Record

Just a reminder that MSP has seen nearly 90" of snow this season, which is the 3rd snowiest winter season on record. We need 5.4" more get into the 2nd spot and 9" to get into the top spot. If you're wondering, the latest measurable snow (0.1") on record at MSP was on May 24th set in 1925. The snow season isn't quite over just yet... Stay tuned.

Thunder Blizzard: April 13-16, 2018

"An extreme, late-season winter storm struck Minnesota from April 13-16, 2018, producing everything from thunderstorm wind damage to prolonged blizzard and whiteout conditions. The storm came in three distinct rounds, each separated by anywhere between four and eight hours. When all was said and done, an unusually large area of Minnesota, covering about 20 percent of the state, had over a foot of snow. Roughly half of the state had six inches or more, and numerous NWS cooperative observers reported three-day totals in excess of 15 inches. The largest "official" reports included 26.5 inches at Canby in Yellow Medicine County, 21.4 inches at Madison, 19.6 inches at Lake Wilson, and 19.5 inches at Milan. Numerous observers with the CoCoRaHS network similarly recorded amounts between 19 and 21 inches. The blizzard made travel nearly impossible. It grounded flights at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for over seven hours and caused over 600 accidents, nearly 1200 spin-outs, and approximately 20 jackknifed semi trailers. The storm also collapsed the 77-foot-high dome of the Vadnais Sports Center, and forced three consecutive Minnesota Twins home games to be postponed for the first time since Target Field opened. In the Twin Cities, the snowfall total of 15.8 inches was the largest to occur so late in the season, broke the storm-total accumulation record for April, and made April of 2018 the snowiest April on record. Additionally, by holding temperatures to the 20s or very low 30s during Saturday and Sunday, the storm enabled St. Cloud, Duluth, Rochester, and the Twin Cities to break records for the lowest high temperature of the day."

Snow Depth

As of Saturday, April 15th, lots of snow had vanished across the region compared to what we had at the beginning of the month. In fact, the landscape looks dramatically different over the last 2 weeks.

Snow Pack Water Equivalent

According to the National Weather Service, a significant amount of snow has melted across the region over the last few days, which means that a significant amount of water has entered rivers, streams and creeks this week. Take a look at the difference in SWE from April 11th to the 14th. Some of the most significant changes took place across the norther half of the state, where some locations are now seeing no snow on the ground!

SWE on April 11th

SWE on April 14th

Flood Outlook

According to the National Weather Service, a number of river gauges around the region will be entering flood stage here over the next few days. Some spots will be at Moderate and even Major flood stage, which could cause issues in a few flood prone communities.

Major Flooding Expected in Stillwater

Here's the river forecast for the St. Croix River at Stillwater. Note that we'll enter flood stage quickly this weekend and likely enter major flood stage late weekend through most of next. Note that this could be the most significant crest since March 31st of 2019 and could potentially be the 6th highest crest on record there! If the crest gets to 90ft, HWY 95 between Afton and Bayport begins to flood. Lakefront Park bathhouse in Hudson affected.

Major Flooding Expected Along The Mississippi River at St. Paul

The Mississippi River at St. Paul is also expected to reach flood stage by early next week and will likely go into Major Flood Stage by the middle part of next week. It'll depend on how much additional precipitation we get this weekend, but river levels could certainly go higher into next weekend. Stay tuned...

Extended Temperature Outlook

The NBM extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows much cooler temps in place over the weekend, which will actually be cooler than average for mid April. Note that the average high for MSP is in the upper 50s, so we'll be quite a bit below that until the middle of next week.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Sunday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Sunday, April 16th will be cool and windy for mid April. Rain and snow showers will continue through the day with wind gusts approaching 40mph.

Weather Outlook on Sunday

Temps across the region on Sunday will be chilly across the region with temps running well below average for mid April. High will warm into the 30s and 40s, which will be nearly -10F to -20F below average for this time of the year.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The hourly temps through the day Sunday shows temps hovering in the mid 30s for much of the day. There will be areas of rain mixed with snow through the day. Winds will be very strong out of the northwest with gusts approaching 40mph at times.

Peak Wind Gusts on Sunday

Peak wind gusts across the region on Sunday could reach 30mph to 40mph at times.

Earth just had its second-warmest March on record

"Polar sea ice coverage for March 2023 ranked second smallest recorded. The planet continued its exceptionally warm start to the year with its second-warmest March on record. Global sea ice coverage also felt the heat, with sea ice running at its second-smallest extent since records began in 1979, according to scientists from NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information. Below are more highlights from NOAA's latest monthly global climate report: Climate by the numbers March 2023 The average global land and ocean-surface temperature for March was 2.23 degrees F (1.24 degrees C) above the 20th-century average of 54.9 degrees (12.7 degrees C), ranking as the second-warmest March in the 174-year global climate record, behind March 2016. March 2023 also was the 47th-consecutive March and the 529th-consecutive month with temperatures above the 20th-century average. Looking at the continents, Asia had its second-warmest March on record, and South America and Africa each had their fourth-warmest. Europe saw its 10th-warmest March on record, while North America had a warmer-than-average March, but it did not rank among the top-20 warmest on record."

Status of Spring

"April 10, 2023 - Spring leaf out continues to spread north. After arriving several days to weeks earlier than average (the period of 1991-2020) in much of the Southeast, lower Midwest, and mid-Atlantic, spring has slowed in the eastern U.S. Spring is 11 days late in Denver, CO, 2 days late in Chicago, IL, and 2 days early in Albany, NY. The West is mostly late. Yakima, WA is 12 days late, Boise, ID is 20 days late. Spring bloom has also arrived in southern states, days to weeks early in the Southeast, and days to over a week late in the Southwest. St. Louis, MO is 4 days early, Redding, CA is 17 days late. How typical is this year's spring? Darker colors represent springs that are unusually early or late in the long-term record. Gray indicates an average spring. Parts of the Southeast, lower Midwest, mid-Atlantic, and New York City area are seeing either the earliest spring leaf on record or a spring that only occurs once every 40 years (dark green). Parts of Arizona are seeing a spring that only occurs this late once every 40 years (purple). Spring bloom is latest on record across parts of the Southwest including California and Arizona, and earliest on record in parts of the upper Southeast including Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina."

Weather Outlook

The weekend will be a bit unsettled across the Midwest with rain/snow chances lingering into early next week. It'll be a little quieter Monday and Tuesday before another system moves in midweek. However, we're eyeing another potential system late next week, which could bring another messy mix to the region. Stay tuned...

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

Temps will be very chilly through the weekend with readings running nearly -5F to -15F below average, especially on Sunday. 30s on Sunday will be nearly 50F cooler than it was on Wednesday and Thursday of last week - Uffda! The middle part of next week will warm to the mid 50s, which will be at or slightly below average for this time of the year.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

Sunday will feature slushy snow accumulations for some across the region with much cooler than average temperatures through early next week. We'll warm to near normal temps midweek before another storm moves in during the 2nd half of next week with more rain and snow chances across the state.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows cooler than average temperatures across much of the Central US especially across the Midwest. Meanwhile, warmer than average temps will be found in Florida.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows quieter weather in place across much of the Central US, which will be a change from the more active weather that we've been dealing with over the last several weeks.

Say It Ain't Snow... Colder and Very Windy

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.

Umm, what the heck is this? I feel like I woke up in an episode of The Twilight Zone. (Cue theme song) "You're traveling through another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind." Hard to believe it was almost 90 a few days ago. Now, I fear that my Mom is going to wash my mouth out with soap because I said the s-word (snow).

April can be a cruel month for Minnesotans. We're in a fragile state after a long winter. Many look at the extended forecast praying for signs of spring. However, extreme snowfall isn't unheard of at this time of the year. The Minnesota Climatology Office reminds us of the "Thunder Blizzard" from April13-16, 2018 when 15.8 inches of snow fell in the Metro, which forced 3 consecutive MN Twins home games to be postponed for the first time since Target Field opened.

Slushy snow accumulations and wind gusts up to 40mph won't be for the faint of heart today. Unsettled weather continues into next week with more rain and snow possible.

Don't worry, we'll be swatting skeeters soon enough!

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Windy. Wet snow ends. Winds: NNW 20-45. High: 40.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Windy with lingering flurries. Winds: NW 25-45. Low: 32.

MONDAY: Still quite breezy. Decreasing clouds. Winds: NW 20-35. High: 49.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Rain possible late. Winds: ESE 5-15. Wake-up: 29. High: 55.

WEDNESDAY: Gusty winds. Cloudy with showers. Winds: ESE 15-30. Wake-up: 37. High 55.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain/snow mix possible. Winds: NNE 15-25. Wake-up: 41. High 50.

FRIDAY: Lingering clouds, showers & flakes? Winds: NNW 10-20. Wake-up: 36. High 46.

SATURDAY: Cool breeze. Peeks of sun. Winds: NNW 10-15. Wake-up: 33. High: 47.

This Day in Weather History

April 16th

1939: A rain, snow, sleet and ice storm begins across southern Minnesota. Despite many phone and power outages, farmers are jubilant that the storm brings needed moisture.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

April 16th

Average High: 57F (Record: 88F set in 1964)

Average Low: 38F (Record: 10F set in 1875)

Record Rainfall: 1.04" set in 2003

Record Snowfall: 5.0" set in 1961

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

April 16th

Sunrise: 6:26am

Sunset: 7:59pm

Hours of Daylight: ~13 hours & 32 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: +3 Minutes & 00 Seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 4 hour & 46 minutes

Moon Phase for April 16th at Midnight

2.9 Days Before New Moon

National High Temps on Sunday

Temperatures on Sunday will be very warm east of the Mississippi River with temps running well above average. Meanwhile, temperatures in the Western of the Mississippi River will be cooler behind a storm system that will bring unsettled weather to the Central US on Sunday.

National Weather Outlook Sunday

The weather outlook on Sunday will be more active in the Central and Eastern US with the possibility of strong to severe storms. Areas of heavy rainfall will be possible with some of the storms, while areas of snow will be possible farther north.

National Weather Outlook

A bigger storm system will wrap up in the Central US this weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe farther south, while areas of wet snow will be possible farther north. This storm will move into the Great Lakes and Northeast late weekend with more unsettled weather.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavier amounts of precipitation across the Central US and especially across the Midwest and Great Lakes Region. We'll also see some heavier precipitation across the Pacific Northwest.

Snowfall Potential

According to the ECMWF (European model), snowfall accumulations will be possible across the Midwest and into the Great Lakes.

Climate Stories

"A Deep Analysis Of The South Florida Floods And 4 Key Takeaways"

"This week something extraordinary happened. Almost two feet of rainfall fell in parts of south Florida. It rained so much that the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport was closed due to flooded runways. At the time of writing onFriday morning, the sixth largest school system in the nation, Broward County Public Schools, remained closed for a second day. Typically, I use around 800 words in these essays. However, there are four key takeaways from this historic rainfall event that require a bit more text this time around. Let's dig in. Tornadic supercells storm were stuck in "park" A supercell thunderstorm is a storm the has a rotating updraft. Typically when meteorologists speak of supercells, we are on guard for possible tornadoes (more on that in a moment). The south Florida event on April 12th was caused by a supercell thunderstorm that decided to put itself into "park." The Tweet posted by the National Weather Service discussed why so much rain fell (around 2 feet in some places) in a relatively short period of time."

"An epic drought is crushing the Western U.S. Here's what you need to know"

"A 23-year western drought has drastically shrunk the Colorado River, which provides water for drinking and irrigation for Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, California, and two states in Mexico. Under a 1922 compact, these jurisdictions receive fixed allocations of water from the river—but now there's not enough water to provide them. As states try to negotiate ways to share the decreasing flow, the U.S. Department of the Interior is considering cuts of up to 25% in allotments for California, Nevada, and Arizona. The federal government can regulate these states' water shares because they come mainly from Lake Mead, the largest U.S. reservoir, which was created when the Hoover Dam was built on the Colorado River near Las Vegas. These five articles from The Conversation's archive explain what's happening and what's at stake in the Colorado River basin's drought crisis."

"Free Solar Panels: Here's What the Fine Print Means"

"Everything companies mean with their power purchase agreements and solar leases spiel. Sunlight is free. Solar panels are not. With electricity prices higher across the US than they were just a couple of years ago, many people see solar panels as an increasingly appealing option to power their homes. The fact that some companies market "free solar panels" makes them even more tantalizing. Solar panels generally cost about $20,000, after federal tax incentives, to install on the typical American home — not exactly pocket change. This expense is what makes solar installation companies' so-called "free" promotions so alluring. But as with most things in life, you need to read the fine print. "'Free' can mean a number of different things," said Phillip Haddix, Solar for All Portfolio Manager at DC Sustainable Energy Utility, a provider of rebates and incentives for people to install solar systems. "It'll primarily depend on where those companies operate. A lot of what is possible in terms of affordable or free solar depends on not only the federal incentives that are available, but also what is available at the state level."

