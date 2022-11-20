HOUSTON — Andrei Savrasov scored 15 points as Georgia Southern beat Houston Christian 84-77 on Saturday night.
Savrasov shot 7 of 9 from the field for the Eagles (2-3). Tai Strickland finished 6 of 10 from the field to add 13 points. Jalen Finch finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points.
The Huskies (1-4) were led by Bonke Maring, who recorded 24 points and two steals. Brycen Long added 22 points for. Sam Hofman had nine points, eight rebounds and four assists.
NEXT UP
Up next for Georgia Southern is a matchup Sunday with Western Michigan. Houston Christian visits Rice on Monday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
