ASHLAND, Wis. — Belle the Saint Bernard walks up and down the hallways of Lake Superior Elementary School as if she owns the place.

An occasional staff member or student walks by and they give her a pat, which Belle accepts as her due. When Mike Weaver, a special-education teacher, calls for her to return, Belle has other ideas. She sees a familiar classroom door and saunters over to check it out.

"No wonder — she has a lot of friends there," Weaver says as he goes to retrieve the errant pooch.

For the past six years, Belle has made Lake Superior Elementary her home and has become a cherished school dog. A sedate, sweet-tempered canine, she appears to love everyone — especially if they offer her a hug or a treat.

Belle belongs to Jenny Richardson, a Lake Superior Elementary employee who has taken a leave of absence, and she serves several functions — not the least of which is calming and soothing students who might be anxious or unsettled, the Ashland Daily Press reported.

"She came to school one day, and she hasn't left," Weaver said.

Weaver picks Belle up at Richardson's home every day and serves as bus driver, getting her to class on time and back home as scheduled. Richardson originally got the gentle giant for her daughter, but every kid who meets her seems to love her.

"She doesn't mind sharing her," Richardson said of her daughter. "She has her all the rest of the day and all night."

That's a very good thing for the students and staff at the school. Belle makes frequent classroom visits and she's a guaranteed mood-improver for anyone feeling a bit on the grumpy side.

"She's a great companion dog," Weaver said. "Belle is just our school friend. Everybody loves her. She has been an amazing companion to every kid in the school. They don't even talk to me, it's 'Where's Belle?'"

Teachers occasionally request Belle specifically for show-and-tell days or for story time.

But her true calling is serving as a furry — and occasionally drooly — school counselor.

"Sometimes students are struggling with behaviors and they just need someone who is not an adult to help them process. So Belle will come out and instantly, they just kind of melt and their demeanor changes. They get set and regulated and they are able to go back into class," Weaver said.

That means teachers at Lake Superior have had to add to their list of school supplies: pencils, paper, crayons and Milk Bones.

"If I don't give Belle a treat, she will pester me until she gets it," said special-ed teacher Shannon Osterman.

And Belle doesn't limit her outreach to classrooms. She's even been known to visit kids on the bus, soothing jangled nerves wherever her somewhat slobbery mouth guides her.

"We hear so many dog stories and it's great, because the connection that is built from it. The kids will tell me about their dogs, how they are doing, or if they need a hug from Belle. Out on the playground we have a waiting list of kids waiting to walk her," Weaver said.

Belle isn't the only critter to make the rounds at Lake Superior Elementary. Snuggles and Spike, a pair of bearded dragon lizards, live in a habitat in a hallway where all the students can view them. On the other side of the school is a magnificent five-foot long corn snake named, for no obvious reason, Mittens.

"The kids voted on names for them, and those are the names that won," said Weaver.

Even Mittens is popular with students and might help to address ophidiophobia — an irrational fear of things that slither.

"They are really cool, said third-grader Miles Soulier. "It's amazing to see all the animals. I've never seen any snakes or bearded dragons, and they are just cool."

So cool that when Belle saunters into a classroom, lessons sometimes screech to a halt. But third-grade instructor Lindsay Stanley said teachers have adapted to that.

"That's OK," she said. "The kids love it and it's just a short time, so I'm open to it."

Stanley believes Belle's visits are good for her students — those who may be struggling with difficulties at home or in class and those who aren't.

"The kids flock to her when she's outside, just to snuggle her and pet her. I think it's really beneficial," she said.

Associate Principal Melissa Fiamoncini agreed. She said the snake and lizards provide a fascinating learning opportunity, while Belle helps student to grow socially.

"They can talk with one another and ask questions and be able to share their wonder," Fiamoncini said. "It helps support learning, it helps to support student engagement and builds connections between the teachers and students."