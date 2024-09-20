Twin Cities Suburbs

Savage to honor Paralympian Abby Bauleke after silver medal win

Bauleke, who grew up in Savage, won a silver medal with the Team USA Paralympics wheelchair basketball team in Paris.

By Liz Navratil

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 20, 2024 at 1:30PM
Savage officials are celebrating resident Abby Bauleke, who earned her second Paralympic medal earlier this month. (Photo courtesy of Bauleke family)

Savage officials are celebrating resident Abby Bauleke, who earned her second Paralympic medal earlier this month.

The 23-year-old, who grew up in Savage and attends the University of Alabama, is part of the Team USA Paralympics wheelchair basketball team that earned a silver medal at the Paris games. She was also part of a team that won a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo games.

Savage officials are declaring Friday Abby Bauleke Day. They will host an event at City Hall from 2 to 3 p.m., where Bauleke will sign autographs and take pictures.

“This was one of our only opportunities to have her here and to just congratulate her and celebrate her accomplishments,” said city spokesperson Emily Gunderson.

about the writer

Liz Navratil

Higher education reporter

Liz Navratil covers higher education for the Star Tribune. She spent the previous three years covering Minneapolis City Hall as leaders responded to the coronavirus pandemic and George Floyd’s murder.

See More

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More
High Schools

Roseville’s Mechura wins 38th annual Roy Griak Invitational

card image

His winning time of 15 minutes and 35 seconds put him ahead of Minnetonka’s Sean Fries by 17.4 seconds in the boys championship division race.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Two injured in plane crash at Shakopee park

card image
Twin Cities

How much will Hennepin and Ramsey counties raise 2025 property taxes?

card image