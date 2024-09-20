Savage officials are celebrating resident Abby Bauleke, who earned her second Paralympic medal earlier this month.
Savage to honor Paralympian Abby Bauleke after silver medal win
Bauleke, who grew up in Savage, won a silver medal with the Team USA Paralympics wheelchair basketball team in Paris.
The 23-year-old, who grew up in Savage and attends the University of Alabama, is part of the Team USA Paralympics wheelchair basketball team that earned a silver medal at the Paris games. She was also part of a team that won a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo games.
Savage officials are declaring Friday Abby Bauleke Day. They will host an event at City Hall from 2 to 3 p.m., where Bauleke will sign autographs and take pictures.
“This was one of our only opportunities to have her here and to just congratulate her and celebrate her accomplishments,” said city spokesperson Emily Gunderson.
