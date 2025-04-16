St. Cloud

Sauk Rapids police officer charged in decade-old sex crime with young child

Andrew E. Jensen was placed on unpaid leave following accusations he sexually assaulted a child more than a decade ago.

By Jenny Berg

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 16, 2025 at 7:58PM
A Sauk Rapids police officer is on unpaid leaving following accusations he sexually assaulted a child more than a decade ago.

A Sauk Rapids police officer is on unpaid leaving following accusations he sexually assaulted a child more than a decade ago.

Andrew E. Jensen, 33, of St. Cloud, was hired by Sauk Rapids in December 2023. Last December, he was placed on leave, according to Police Chief Perry Beise.

In March, Jensen was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, late last year law enforcement received a report of abuse that occurred between 2007 and 2008 in Morrison County.

Special agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension met with the victim, who said she was sexually assaulted by Jensen when she was about 6 or 7 years old and Jensen was about 16 or 17.

The complaint states Jensen admitted abusing the girl “multiple times … over a time period of six months to a year.”

Jensen’s next court hearing is scheduled for May 19.

Jenny Berg

St. Cloud Reporter

Jenny Berg covers St. Cloud for the Star Tribune. She can be reached on the encrypted messaging app Signal at bergjenny.01. Sign up for the daily St. Cloud Today newsletter at www.startribune.com/stcloudtoday.

