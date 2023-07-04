A Sauk Rapids man died in a car crash Sunday morning just east of St. Cloud.

Noel R. Ashcroft, 60, was killed in a crash at the intersection of Sherburne County Roads 11 and 16, according to Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott.

In a news release, Brott said Ashcroft was traveling west through the intersection when he pulled his pickup out past a stop sign and into the path of a driver headed south.

Ashcroft was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The other driver, Mitchell C. Struffert, 27, of Foley, Minn., has since been discharged from the hospital, the sheriff said in a press release Tuesday.