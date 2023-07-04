A Sauk Rapids man died in a car crash Sunday morning just east of St. Cloud.
Noel R. Ashcroft, 60, was killed in a crash at the intersection of Sherburne County Roads 11 and 16, according to Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott.
In a news release, Brott said Ashcroft was traveling west through the intersection when he pulled his pickup out past a stop sign and into the path of a driver headed south.
Ashcroft was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The other driver, Mitchell C. Struffert, 27, of Foley, Minn., has since been discharged from the hospital, the sheriff said in a press release Tuesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Cloud
Sauk Rapids man dies in crash in Sherburne County
The 60-year-old man died in a crash just east of St. Cloud on Sunday morning.
Local
Edina's Independence Day parade celebrates July 4th
After a rain delay, the hour-long parade featured veterans, marching bands, floats, horses, musicians, clowns and more. The parade started at the Edina City Hall and ended near France Avenue.
Local
Search continues for three men missing after swimming in a Minnesota river
Officials in Minnesota were searching Tuesday for three men who went missing while swimming in a river.
Local
Midmorning rain soaks Twin Cities; storms possible at dusk
The fireworks forecast is still uncertain, but a burning ban has been lifted in some northern Minnesota counties.
Local
States without affirmative action offer lessons for Minnesota's campus diversity efforts
Universities in California and Michigan saw drops in diversity after affirmative action bans — and the rebound has been uneven.