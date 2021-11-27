DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi rebels launched airstrikes early Saturday morning targeting the country's capital, Sanaa.
Saudi state-run television reported the strikes, citing the Saudi-led coalition as urging civilians to stay away from the sites, without identifying them.
The strikes come amid heavy fighting around the city of Marib and after coalition forces withdrew from areas around the key port city of Hodeida.
The Iranian-backed Houthis have held Yemen's capital since September 2014. Though the intervention of the Saudi-led coalition halted their march south in 2015, the war has slogged on for years and created the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Yemen's capital
A Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi rebels launched airstrikes early Saturday morning targeting the country's capital, Sanaa.
World
Police fire tear gas at protesters in Iran's city of Isfahan
Police fired tear gas and birdshot while fighting protesters with batons on Friday in a central Iranian city that has seen days of demonstrations demanding government action over a drought, online videos show.
World
New omicron variant stokes fears, triggers travel bans
Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world raced Friday to contain a new coronavirus variant potentially more dangerous than the one that has fueled relentless waves of infection on nearly every continent.
World
EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?
WHAT IS THIS NEW COVID-19 VARIANT?
World
UN cites 'almost total' impunity in Mexico disappearances
The president of the U.N. Committee on Enforced Disappearances said Friday there is an "almost total, structural" lack of punishment in Mexico for the crime of abducting and disappearing people.