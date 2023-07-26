DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A Saudi F-15SA fighter jet crashed during a training exercise Wednesday, killing the crew on board, the kingdom said.
A statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency said the crash happened near the King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, some 815 kilometers (506 miles) southwest of the capital, Riyadh.
Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki al-Malki said in the statement that an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the crash.
The F-15SA is a two-seat fighter jet. Saudi Arabia did not immediately acknowledge the number of those killed in the crash.
The Royal Saudi Air Force flies dozens of the McDonnell Douglas fighter jet in its fleet.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
British man who served 17 years in prison for rape has conviction quashed thanks to new DNA evidence
A British man who served 17 years for rape had his conviction quashed Wednesday by the country's Court of Appeal after recently obtained DNA evidence linked another suspect to the crime.
Business
Typhoon Doksuri leaves at least 6 dead and displaces thousands in the northern Philippines
Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving at least six people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said.
World
Israel's top court will hear challenges to a law that weakens its power, escalating political crisis
Israel's highest court said Wednesday it will hear legal challenges to a divisive new law that weakens its power, putting the country's top justices in the position of defending their own independence and escalating a political crisis that has unleashed the country's biggest protests in history.
Business
Niger's presidential guard surrounds leader's home in what African organizations call a coup attempt
Members of Niger's presidential guard surrounded the presidential palace Wednesday in what African organizations called an attempted coup against the country's democratically elected leader. The U.S. said the rebelling soldiers had detained President Mohamed Bazoum.
World
London jury acquits Kevin Spacey of sexual assault charges on his birthday
Kevin Spacey charmed the jury in his sexual assault trial with humor, humility and emotion as he dropped names of fellow stars and stories from his once-celebrated career while his lawyer called his accusers liars and said the Oscar winner was the real victim.