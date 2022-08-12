DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A man wanted by security officials in Saudi Arabia killed himself with an explosive belt to avoid arrest, wounding four others in the blast, the kingdom said Friday.
The state-run Saudi Press Agency, citing the Saudi State Security Presidency, identified the dead man as Abdullah bin Zayed al-Shehri.
The report said as security forces moved in on him Wednesday in the Saudi city of Jeddah, al-Shehri detonated the bomb belt. The report identified the wounded as a Pakistani national and three security officials.
The report offered no details on al-Shehri's background, nor if he belonged to any known extremist group.
The kingdom has battled al-Qaida and Islamic State militants.
